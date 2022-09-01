Badass First Trailer for Walter Hill's New Western 'Dead For A Dollar'

"Maybe the easiest way out of this mess is to shoot you." Quiver has revealed an official trailer for a western action thriller titled Dead for A Dollar, which is premiering later this week at the 2022 Venice Film Festival playing Out of Competition. This is director Walter Hill's latest in years, he hasn't made many films in the past decade, but now he's back with a gritty western. Veteran bounty hunter Max Borlund is deep into Mexico where he encounters professional gambler and outlaw Joe Cribbens – a sworn enemy he sent to prison years before. Max is on a mission to find and return Rachel Kidd, the wife of a wealthy businessman, who as the story is told to Max, has been abducted by Buffalo Soldier Elijah Jones. Max is ultimately faced with a showdown to save honor. Dead for A Dollar's impressive ensemble cast includes Christoph Waltz, Willem Dafoe, Rachel Brosnahan, Brandon Scott, Warren Burke, Benjamin Bratt, Hamish Linklater, and Guy Burnet. This looks like it should be some rollickin', wild wild western fun! Lots of gun fights and distinct characters and much more. Give this one a look, even if you're not usually into westerns.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Walter Hill's Dead for A Dollar, direct from YouTube:

Description from Venice: 1897. Dead for a Dollar follows veteran bounty hunter Max Borlund deep into Mexico where he encounters professional gambler and outlaw Joe Cribbens—a sworn enemy who Max sent to prison years before. Borlund is on a mission to find and return Rachel Kidd, the hostage wife of a wealthy Santa Fe businessman. Discovering that Mrs. Kidd has actually fled from an abusive marriage, Max is ultimately faced with a choice: finish the dishonest job he’s been hired to accomplish or stand aside while ruthless mercenary outlaws and his long-time rival close in… Max and his partner Alonzo Poe have nothing to gain if they resist— nothing save honour. Dead for A Dollar is directed by the iconic American filmmaker Walter Hill, director of many films including Hard Times, The Driver, The Warriors, The Long Riders, Southern Comfort, 48 Hrs, Streets of Fire, Brewster's Millions, Johnny Handsome, Trespass, Wild Bill, Last Man Standing, Supernova, Undisputed, Bullet to the Head, and The Assignment previously. His latest film in six years. The screenplay is written by Matt Harris and Walter Hill. Quiver Dist. will release Hill's Dead for A Dollar in select US theaters starting on September 30th, 2022 coming soon. Who's in?