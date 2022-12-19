Badass Full Trailer for Jason Eisener's Lo-Fi Sci-Fi Film 'Kids vs. Aliens'

"It's just one of their stupid pranks!" Here we go! From the filmmaker behind Treevenge and Hobo with a Shotgun comes Kids vs. Aliens, his latest wild and crazy indie horror flick from Canada. This premiered at Fantastic Fest, FrightFest, and Sitges this fall, opening in January. Made by filmmaker Jason Eisener - an all-time rager of a teen house party turns to terror when aliens attack, forcing two warring siblings to band together to survive the night. While it sounds similar to Attack the Block, it looks entirely different. Starring Dominic Mariche, Phoebe Rex, Calem MacDonald, Asher Grayson Percival, and Ben Tector. "Utilizing elements from Spielberg and Donner’s templates, Eisener crafts a nostalgic homage to timeless childhood favorites like The Goonies and Monster Squad, but spices them up with foul-mouthed dialogue and gallons of gore." I had a blast watching this film! Glad they included so many F-bombs in here. A quote from my review is in the trailer - and the tagline on the poster is great, too. Don't miss it! Enjoy the trailer.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jason Eisener's Kids vs. Aliens, direct from RLJE's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first look teaser for Eisener's Kids vs. Aliens right here for the first look again.

All Gary wants is to make awesome home movies with his best buds. All his older sister Samantha wants is to hang with the cool kids. When their parents head out of town one Halloween weekend, an all-time rager of a teen house party turns to terror when aliens attack, forcing the siblings to band together to survive the night. Kids vs. Aliens is directed by epic Canadian filmmaker Jason Eisener, director of the films The Teeth Beneath and Hobo with a Shotgun previously, plus segments in "The ABCs of Death" and "V/H/S/2". The screenplay is written by John Davies & Jason Eisener. It's produced by Rob Cotterill, Josh Goldbloom, Jason Levangie, Brad Miska, and Marc Tetreault. This first premiered at Fantastic Fest 2022 as well as the Sitges Film Festival this fall (read our review). RLJE Films & Shudder will debut Eisener's Kids vs. Aliens in select US theaters + on VOD starting January 20th, 2023 early next year. Follow Eisener @jasoneisener.