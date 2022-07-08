Badass Teaser for Real Time Nonstop Action Film 'Carter' from Korea

"Trust me - if you want to live." Netflix has launched a teaser trailer for a kick ass, nonstop action film titled Carter, the latest from the director of The Villainess, one of the best action films of the last decade. This is another of these impressive "nonstop, real-time action" films and follows the story of a man who has lost his memory and doesn't know who he is. Netflix's intro: "Directed by Jung Byung-gil, renowned for his adrenaline-pumping action cinematography, Carter stars Joo Won, who has established a strong presence in diverse genres of K-dramas and films. He is depicted in the new teaser key art with a cross engraved on Carter’s head. This, and the tagline 'No Memory, One Mission,' will have audiences already questioning Carter's identity and veiled mission." This looks like the Crank movies, but I'm all for it anyway. Bring it on.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ posters) for Byung-gil Jung's Carter, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

"A man with no memory… Has only one mission." Thrown straight into a dangerous mission with none of his memories intact, a man must escape death while trying to figure out who he is, how he ended up here, and who is the mysterious voice in his ear calling him "Carter"? Carter is directed by Korean action filmmaker Byung-gil Jung, director of the films Confession of Murder and The Villainess previously, plus the documentary Action Boys. The screenplay is written by Byeong-sik Jung and Byung-gil Jung. Produced by Apeitda Production based in Korea. Netflix will debut Byung-gil Jung's Carter film streaming worldwide starting on August 5th, 2022 later this summer. First impression? Anyone excited to see more from this?