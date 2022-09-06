Banderas Takes Down His Own Organization in 'The Enforcer' Trailer

"Those are some dangerous people." Screen Media Films has revealed an official trailer for a crime thriller from a first time filmmaker called The Enforcer, which is indeed about a mob enforcer. Truly an original name for this one. Miami's top mob enforcer Cuda, played by Antonio Banderas, sacrifices it all to tear down the criminal organization he's spent his whole life building up. He will give up everything to save a young girl he has befriended from his femme fatale boss who is involved in cybersex trafficking. It's his last chance to do something and make a difference before the mob comes after him. This definitely sounds like some derivative direct-to-VOD junk, but somehow they got Banderas to star. The cast also includes Kate Bosworth, Mojean Aria, Zolee Griggs, and Alexis Ren, with 2 Chainz. This seems like yet another generic crime action film about rescuing young women. Same old story over and over. Take a look anyway.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Richard Hughes' The Enforcer, direct from YouTube:

Miami's top mob enforcer Cuda (Antonio Banderas) sacrifices it all to tear down the criminal organization he's spent his whole life building up when he discovers his boss Estelle (Kate Bosworth) is putting a young runaway’s life in grave danger. Now he has one last chance to make up for his past and find redemption - both for himself and his family - before the mob hunts him down for his betrayal. The Enforcer is directed by Australian filmmaker Richard Hughes, making his feature debut after a few other shorts previously. The screenplay is by W. Peter Iliff. Produced by Natalie Burn, Jeffrey Greenstein, Yariv Lerner, Robert Van Norden, Les Weldon, Jonathan Yunger. This hasn't premiered at any fests or elsewhere, as far as we know. Screen will debut Hughes' The Enforcer in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 23rd, 2022.