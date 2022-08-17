Baseball Coach + Religious Propaganda in 'Running the Bases' Trailer

"Doing what I cannot do, Father… This team… is yours." This looks terrible, but at least it's nice to make fun of it. A Faith Based Films company has released a trailer for a sports film called Running the Bases, opening in theaters in September. Let's state the facts: this is religious propaganda designed to corrupt and coerce people into becoming more devout. The story follows a small-town baseball coach who gets the offer to coach a successful high school team, but gets in trouble for mixing religion with coaching. It's an obvious response to the real incident in Texas regarding prayer during games, but the bias here is so strong and so revolting I can smell the stink through the screen. Starring Brett Varvel, Gigi Orsillo, Todd Terry, and Cameron Arnett. As a movie site covering new releases, I think it's important to clearly label this kind of religious trash and not pretend like this is wholesome - it really isn't. Keep your religion to yourself, please.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Roberts & Womble's Running the Bases, from YouTube:

When a small-town baseball coach gets the offer of a lifetime from a larger 6A High School, he uproots his family and leaves the only home he's ever known. But as a man of faith, he soon faces extreme opposition to his coaching methods from the school superintendent. Running the Bases is both co-written and co-directed by filmmakers Marty Roberts & Jimmy Womble, both making their directorial debut with this film after some other production work previously. Produced by Robert C. Bigelow. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. UP2U Media (aka "Faith Based Films") will debut Running the Bases in select US theaters starting on September 16th, 2022 coming soon. Please don't watch this film.