Beach Besties in Streaming Adventure Series 'Surfside Girls' Trailer

"If we don't solve the mystery, ancient evil will be unleashed!" Apple has revealed the official trailer for Surfside Girls, a fun adventure series streaming on their service later this summer in August. Quick wits lead to daring discoveries for beachside besties Sam and Jade as they sleuth out supernatural mysteries and hunt for hidden treasure in their sleepy hometown of Surfside – but they may have to stop trouble before it washes ashore. Based on the best-selling graphic novel series by Kim Dwinell. Follow Jade and Sam, who are psyched to spend their summer riding the waves and catching the rays. That is until they meet a ghost. The girls dive head first into a mystery about a pirate ship and a cursed treasure. Starring YaYa Gosselin as Sam and Miya Cech (from Marvelous & the Black Hole) as Jade, with Spencer Rebello, Catia Ojeda, Jacob Vargas, Adan Maverick Carcaño, and Sonita Henry. This pretty much looks like a modern TV update of The Goonies, with so many obvious similarities, but it still looks somewhat entertaining anyway.

Here's the first official trailer for Apple TV+'s series Surfside Girls, direct from Apple's YouTube:

Description from the graphic novel: "Things are getting weird in Surfside. Lately, Samantha's best friend Jade explodes into fits of giggles whenever she sees a boy, and it's throwing a wrench into the kick-back summer of surfing and hanging out that Sam had planned. But after swimming through a secret underwater cave, Sam starts to… see things. Like ghosts. And pirates. And maybe something even scarier! Can she and Jade get to the bottom of this mystery in time to save their town?" Surfside Girls is a series developed by and showrun by May Chan (head writer on the "Carmen Sandiego" series), adapted from the graphic novel series by Kim Dwinell. Episodes directed by Chi-Yoon Chung, Aprill Winney, Anne Renton, and Jonathan A. Rosenbaum. With writing by Julie Sagalowsky Diaz, Alex Díaz, Vincent Ingrao, Rick Montano, and Emma Dudley. Executive produced by May Chan, Paul Stupin, Lydia Antonini, Paul Davidson, Jeff Brustrom, Julie Sagalowsky Diaz. Apple will debut Surfside Girls streaming on Apple TV+ starting on August 19th, 2022.