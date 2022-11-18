Beautiful Final Trailer for Oliver Hermanus' 'Living' Starring Bill Nighy

"Small wonder I didn't notice what I was becoming." Sony Pictures Classics has revealed the final official US trailer for Living, the English-language remake of the beloved Akira Kurosawa film Ikiru from 1952. It's still one of the best films of the year (read my review). We already posted the US teaser trailer and a full UK trailer a few months ago. The US release is in December just before the end of the year. Set in London in the 1950s, Bill Nighy stars in the lead role as Williams, a grumpy, curmudgeonly government office worker who has an awakening when he's diagnosed with terminal cancer. He realizes he hasn't really be "living" and goes about trying to change that. Also starring Alex Sharp, Adrian Rawlins, Hubert Burton, Oliver Chris, Michael Cochrane, and Aimee Lou Wood in a breakout role as Margaret Harris. This beautiful trailer really captures the magic of this film, one of the few remakes that lives up to the original, which is no mean feat. Nighy surely deserves an Oscar nom for this role. I really hope it finds an audience once it opens.

1953. A London shattered by WWII is still recovering. Williams (Bill Nighy), a veteran civil servant, is an impotent cog within the city’s bureaucracy as it struggles to rebuild. Buried under paperwork at the office, lonely at home, his life has long felt empty and meaningless. Then a shattering medical diagnosis forces him to take stock – and to try and grasp fulfillment before it goes beyond reach. Living is directed by acclaimed South African filmmaker Oliver Hermanus, director of the films Shirley Adams, Beauty, The Endless River, and Moffie previously. The screenplay is written by Kazuo Ishiguro; based on the 1952 film Ikiru, written by Akira Kurosawa & Shinobu Hashimoto & Hideo Oguni. It's produced by Stephen Woolley and Elizabeth Karlsen. This initially premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (read our review) and it is playing at the Venice Film Festival in September next. Sony Classics will then debut Hermanus' Living film in select US theaters starting on December 23rd, 2022 later this fall. Look good?