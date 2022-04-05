Behind-the-Scenes of Sarah Lancashire as Julia Child in HBO's Series

"She just transforms." HBO has debuted a behind-the-scenes featurette for their new series Julia - which is already streaming on HBO Max right now. (We also posted the full trailer last month.) The series is about chef and TV personality Julia Child, as portrayed by Sarah Lancashire in the series. Child has one of the most iconic voices and she has an unmistakable look - you could pick her out in any crowd. This featurette dives into the process of making Lancashire look and feel like Child on screen, from the quirky voice to the physicality along with the attitude. The one big thing people mgiht notice - Lancahsire is left-handed, while Child was right-handed. This also stars David Hyde Pierce as Paul Cushing Child, Brittany Bradford, Bebe Neuwirth, Isabella Rossellini, Robert Joy, Erin Neufer, James Cromwell, Adriane Lenox, and Fran Kranz. From all this footage, this series looks like quite a charming and amusing look into her life, complimenting the documentary about Julia from last year. Worth a watch. As Child says, "Let 'er rip!"

Here's the "transformation" behind-the-scenes featurette for HBO's series Julia, direct from YouTube:

You can watch the original trailer for HBO's Julia series here for even more footage from this show.

HBO Max's "Julia" series is inspired by Julia Child’s extraordinary life and her long-running television series, "The French Chef," which pioneered the modern cooking show. Through Julia’s life and her﻿ joie de vivre, the series explores a pivotal time in American history – the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural evolution. At its heart, the series is a portrait of a loving marriage with a shifting power dynamic. Julia is a series created by television producer / writer Daniel Goldfarb (executive story editor on "Tyrant" and "Rogue"; also producer on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"). The series features episodes directed by Charles McDougall, Erica Dunton, and Jenée LaMarque. The episodes for the series are written by Natalia Temesgen. Produced by 3 Arts Entertainment and the Julia Child Foundation for Lionsgate Television. HBO will debut Julia streaming on HBO Max starting March 31st, 2022 - it's available to watch now. Who's in?