Behind-the-Scenes Videos for Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

"The technology gives me that portal to bring my 14-year-old self to play this girl." –Sigourney Weaver. Get a glimpse at how they made this epic sci-fi spectacle! A few new behind-the-scenes videos with fresh footage from the making of Avatar: The Way of Water have finally appeared online. I've been waiting to see this footage, as I really enjoy watching the performance capture studio work. Director James Cameron started filming Avatar 2 back in 2017 (!!) and finished in 2018, moving right into filming Avatar 3 which shot from 2019 to 2020 (and is currently set for release in 2024). The production on these Avatar sequels involved both performance capture studios and live-action sets, utilizing water tanks and pools for many of the underwater scenes. As we already know, Cameron has extensive experience using water tanks in his big movies previously (mainly for The Abyss and Titanic). I wish there was more footage, they seem to be hiding most of the behind-the-scenes for now. I just think all of this is so cool, I even enjoy watching them in the grey suits with dots on their faces. I'm glad a few featurettes have been released so far - check ’em out below.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Avatar 2: The Way of Water is directed by iconic Canadian filmmaker James Cameron, director of the movies Piranha II: The Spawning, The Terminator, Aliens, The Abyss, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, True Lies, Titanic, and Avatar previously. The screenplay is written by James Cameron and Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds, The Black Dahlia, Terminator: Dark Fate, "Snowpiercer" series), from a story by James Cameron. Produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau. 20th Century Studios + Disney will finally debut Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water in theaters around the world (in 3D) on December 16th, 2022. Read Alex's review here. How many times have you seen it?