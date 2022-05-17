Ben Winchell Looks for Meaning in Life in 'The Road to Galena' Trailer

"Time passes and suddenly you realize, 'this is it.'" Vertical Entertainment has revealed an official trailer for an indie film titled The Road to Galena, which will be out to watch starting this July. The film is another of these "what if you had everything, but you still felt something was missing?" kind of existential dramas. Power lawyer Cole Baird has all the trappings of success, but behind the façade, he’s crippled by a career he never wanted and a dream left behind. He now has a choice to make: continue a life of emptiness or follow the path to happiness back to his small, rural hometown. "A touching story of one man's quiet desperation giving way to fulfillment; a story that motivates us to travel our own roads toward a more meaningful life." The film stars Ben Winchell as Cole, Will Brittain, Jay O. Sanders, Jill Hennessy, Alisa Allapach, Jennifer Holliday, plus Margaret Colin, and Aimee Teegarden. Looks like a wholesome story about coming to realize money isn't everything, and that a simpler life might be better than one more glamorous.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Joe Hall's The Road to Galena, direct from YouTube:

Cole has everything - a beautiful wife, successful career, large home, country club membership, expensive toys. Behind the facade, however, is a man trapped by his surroundings and falling ever behind in the pursuit of his life's dream. Not strong enough to confront his father's expectations, he left his true love, his best friend and his vision of life in small town America, and set off on a legal career - intent to, one day, return. Now the rising star, and youngest Managing Partner in the history of a powerhouse DC law firm, he is given the choice - continue the path of success in a life to which he never aspired, or return to the community that raised him. The Road to Galena is a touching story of one man's quiet desperation giving way to fulfillment; a story that motivates us to travel our own roads toward a more meaningful life. The Road to Galena is written and directed by American filmmaker Joe Hall, making his feature directorial debut after a bunch of short films previously. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Vertical will debut The Road to Galena in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 8th, 2022.