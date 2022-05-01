Benjamin Voisin & Xavier Dolan in Trailer for France's 'Lost Illusions'

"The sound of scandal is in the air." Music Box Films has revealed the official US trailer for a compelling French period comedy drama titled Lost Illusions, originally known as Illusions Perdues in French. This was a big premiere at last year's Venice Film Festival, playing in the main competition, and it's a fascinating film about the early days of "journalism" in France - at a time when it was common to accept bribes to write rave reviews (or not). Lucien de Rubempré, a young, lower-class unknown poet, leaves his family's printing house for Paris. Soon, he learns the dark side of the arts business as he tries to stay true to his dreams. It's also described as: "Xavier Giannoli’s sumptuous adaptation of Honoré de Balzac's epic novel, Lost Illusions is a ravishing vision of the birth of modern media." A decadent tale of delight and madness as it explores how unscrupulous journalism used to be still is. Starring Benjamin Voisin, with an appearance by fellow filmmaker Xavier Dolan, as well as Cécile de France, Vincent Lacoste, Salomé Dewaels, Jeanne Balibar, André Marcon, & Gérard Depardieu. A ravishing film about a wild time in France in the past.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Xavier Giannoli's Lost Illusions, direct from YouTube:

Lucien de Rubempré (Benjamin Voisin) is an ambitious, unknown aspiring poet in 19th century France. He leaves his provincial town, arriving in Paris. Lucien makes a new friend in another young writer, Etienne Lousteau (Vincent Lacoste), who introduces him to the business of journalism where a salon of wordsmiths and wunderkinds make or break the reputations of actors & artists with insouciant impunity. He agrees to write rave reviews for bribes, achieving material success at the expense of his conscience and discovers that the written word can be an instrument of both beauty and deceit. Lost Illusions, originally known as Illusions Perdues in French, is directed by French filmmaker Xavier Giannoli, director of the films Eager Bodies, Only the Night, In the Beginning, Superstar, Marguerite, as well as The Apparition previously. The screenplay is written by Jacques Fieschi and Xavier Giannoli, in collaboration with Yves Stavrides; based on the novel "Illusions Perdues" by Honoré de Balzac. Produced by Olivier Delbosc and Sidonie Dumas. This initially premiered at the 2021 Venice Film Festival playing in the main competition. Music Box Films will debut Lost Illusions in select US theaters sometime later in 2022 - stay tuned for updates. Who's intrigued?