Billy Eichner Writes & Stars in Gay Romantic Comedy 'Bros' Trailer

"Maybe you're both bottoms and that's the problem." Universal Pictures has revealed the first official trailer for Bros, a new romantic comedy from filmmaker Nick Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek, The Five-Year Engagement, Neighbors). This fall, Universal proudly presents the very first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. Maybe. They're both very busy. Starring Billy Eichner, the first openly gay man to co-write and star in his own major studio film, described as "a smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about finding sex, love and romance amidst the madness." The big cast includes Luke Macfarlane, Jim Rash, Bowen Yang, Ts Madison, Guillermo Díaz, Miss Lawrence, Harvey Fierstein, and Symone. This is a hilarious meta trailer that rips apart Hollywood for even trying to have Eichner make a gay romcom, but then gets into some of the craziness with some real footage. Looks cute! And raunchy af. No holes barred here! This is going to be wild.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Nicholas Stoller's Bros, direct from YouTube:

From the ferocious comic mind of Billy Eichner (Billy on the Street, 2019's The Lion King, Difficult People, Impeachment: American Crime Story) and the hitmaking brilliance of filmmakers Nicholas Stoller (the Neighbors films, Forgetting Sarah Marshall) and Judd Apatow (The King of Staten Island, Trainwreck, The Big Sick), comes Bros, a smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about finding sex, love and romance amidst the madness. Bros is directed by acclaimed comedy filmmaker Nicholas Stoller, director of the Hollywood smash movies Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek, The Five-Year Engagement, Neighbors, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, and Storks previously. previously. The screenplay is co-written by Nicholas Stoller and Billy Eichner. It's produced by Judd Apatow, Stoller and Joshua Church. Universal will debut Stoller's Bros in theaters exclusively starting on September 30th, 2022 this fall. First impression?