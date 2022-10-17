Blake Scott Lewis & Claudia Doumit Reconnect in 'Dylan & Zoey' Trailer

"If we enjoy each other so much, then why did we stop talking??" Gravitas Ventures has unveiled an official trailer for an indie drama about friendship titled Dylan & Zoey, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Matt Sauter. This will be out in November on VOD if anyone wants to watch. Two friends, whose relationship has grown fraught for reasons unknown, reunite over the course of one evening to bridge the gap that has divided them for so long. While picking up where they left off proves easy at first, they quickly realize that in order to truly heal, they must confront the traumas that fractured them. Blake Scott Lewis & Claudia Doumit co-star as the titular Dylan & Zoey. The indie cast includes Kim Hamilton, Malcolm Barrett, Bella Popa, Kyle Jones, and Kamahl Naiqui. I really hope by the end these two realize they should be a couple, because they really seem perfect for each other and need to make it a reality. I'm for it.

Here's the official US trailer for Matt Sauter's film Dylan & Zoey, direct from YouTube:

On the heels of a godforsaken bachelorette party, Zoey (Claudia Doumit) has only 24 hours left in LA. She takes a chance and reaches out to her estranged best friend, Dylan (Blake Scott Lewis). Dylan is initially caught off guard, but the two nevertheless try to pick up where they left off. They tease, they laugh, they drink, but they know there is still the unspoken left between them. Over the course of the evening, the two finally open up about their shared traumas and perhaps make the first steps toward truly coming together again… Dylan & Zoey is directed by American indie filmmaker Matt Sauter, making his feature directorial debut with this project. The screenplay is written by Blake Scott Lewis and Matt Sauter. Produced by Julie Bersani, Claudia Doumit, and Blake Scott Lewis. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Gravitas debuts Dylan & Zoey in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 11th, 2022.