Bloody Trailer for Extra Crazy 'Chainsaw Man' Japanese Anime Series

"If you don't take job seriously, you'll die." Mappa & Shueisha has revealed a third official trailer for an anime series titled Chainsaw Man, premiering in October in Japan and streaming on Crunchyroll in the US sometime later in 2022. This seems like the kind of anime that would come from the mind of Sam Raimi or straight out of the Evil Dead universe, but it's far from that. Following a betrayal, a young man named Denji left for the dead is reborn as a powerful devil-human hybrid after merging with his pet devil and is soon enlisted into an organization dedicated to hunting "devils". It's adapted from the manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto. Denji eventually joins the Public Safety Devil Hunters, a government agency focused on fighting against devils whenever they become a threat to the world. Featuring the voices of Kikunosuke Toya as Denji, Tomori Kusunoki as Makima, Shogo Sakata as Aki Hayakawa, and Fairouz Ai as Power. This looks like it goes entirely off the rails - some very R-rated, horror anime splattering blood galore. Fire it up.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Mappa & Shueisha's series Chainsaw Man, direct from YouTube:



Click on the [CC] button in the player and on "options" to watch this trailer with English subtitles.

And here's the other trailers before this for Mappa & Shueisha series Chainsaw Man, also on YouTube:

Official intro: Denji’s (Kikunosuke Toya) a poor young man who’ll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil-dog Pochita. He’s a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he’s betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji’s become a whole new man—Chainsaw Man! Chainsaw Man is an anime series adapted from the manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto. With episodes directed by filmmaker Ryu Nakayama, an animator taking on a project for their first time following directing a few episodes of "Yatterman Night" and "The Rising of the Shield Hero" previously. With a screenplay written by Hiroshi Seko (Mob Psycho 100; Jujutsu Kaisen). Character designed by Kazutaka Sugiyama, plus Tatsuya Yoshihara as Action Director. Featuring music by Kensuke Ushio (A Silent Voice; Devilman Crybaby). The anime will debut first in Japan starting in October 2022. Crunchyroll will later unveil the Chainsaw Man anime for streaming on the service sometime in late 2022 (or 2023?). Head to the official Japanese website.