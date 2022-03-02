Fun New 'Blue Justice' Batman Riff Trailer for 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2'

"You're never going to get my powers!!" Paramount has revealed another fun, short new trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, riffing on the next big movie about to open in theaters later this week. This new 50-second trailer is a play on The Batman, with Sonic even talking about how he's like Batman calling himself the "Blue Justice". They also released a TV spot back in December riffing on the newest Matrix movie right before it opened. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic must team up with Tails, together they will embark upon a globe-trotting journey. The movie stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails, plus Jim Carrey back as the evil Dr. Robotnik, with James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, and Shemar Moore. The more they show from this, the better it looks as an entirely absurd but hilarious Sonic big screen adventure.

Here's the new "Blue Justice" trailer for Jeff Fowler's Sonic the Hedgehog 2, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the very first trailer for Fowler's Sonic the Hedgehog 2 here, or the Matrix riff spot here.

The world's favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure with Sonic the Hedgehog 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is directed by filmmaker / VFX veteran Jeff Fowler, his second feature after making his debut with the first Sonic the Hedgehog, as well as the short film Gopher Broke previously. The screenplay is written by Pat Casey & Josh Miller and John Whittington; based on a story by Pat Casey & Josh Miller. Based on characters created by Naoto Ohshima and Hirokazu Yasuhara for Sega. Paramount will debut Jeff Fowler's Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie in theaters nationwide starting April 8th, 2022 coming up next month. Who's ready to watch this?