Bodacious Full Trailer for Disney's 'Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers' Movie

"Six missing toons in one month, and not one clue." Disney has revealed the full-length official trailer for Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, the all-new, never-done-before, completely 100% original movie (based on pre-existing IP owned by Disney). This looks genius! A comeback 30 years in the making, the hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy catches up with the former Disney Afternoon TV stars in modern-day Los Angeles. This is set in a Who Framed Roger Rabbit-esque world where all kinds of animated characters are part of the real world, with a number of cameos in this from The Lion King to The Little Mermaid. Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers stars John Mulaney as Chip, Andy Samberg as Dale, and KiKi Layne, plus Will Arnett, Eric Bana, Flula Borg, Dennis Haysbert, Keegan-Michael Key, Tress MacNeille, Tim Robinson, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons, and Chris Parnell. Why does this look like it's going to be absolutely amazing?! Oh right, it's from the Lonely Island guys and they're always making hilarious movies.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Akiva Schaffer's Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Disney's Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers here to see more footage.

In Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, Chip and Dale are living amongst cartoons and humans in modern-day Los Angeles, but their lives are quite different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip (voice of Mulaney) has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman. Dale (voice of Sandberg), meanwhile, has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit, desperate to relive his glory days. When a former cast mate mysteriously disappears, Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective personas once again to save their friend's life. Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers is directed by the writer / filmmaker / comedian Akiva Schaffer, of the movies The Watch and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping previously, plus tons of "The Lonely Island" videos. The screenplay is from Dan Gregor & Doug Mand, with a story by Barry Schwartz. Based on the series by Tad Stones & Alan Zaslove. Disney will debut Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers streaming on Disney+ starting May 20th, 2022 coming soon this summer. Planning to watch it?