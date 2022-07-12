'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Second Trailer with Lee Pace & Pete Davidson

"Killer twist keeps you guessing." A24 has revealed a second trailer for the teen horror comedy film Bodies Bodies Bodies, which premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. It's a wacky whodunit party game but with debaucherous teens drunk & high hanging out at a mansion. When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game turns deadly in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong. The film stars an incredible young cast featuring Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha'la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennot, with Lee Pace and Pete Davidson. This does look crazy fun, even if everyone in it seems like an asshole! This is a much better trailer than the first one - now I really want to see this film. Party on.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Halina Reijn's Bodies Bodies Bodies, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first trailer for Reijn's Bodies Bodies Bodies right here to view the first look again.

When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game goes awry in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, set at one party gone very, very wrong. Bodies Bodies Bodies is directed by Dutch actress / filmmaker Halina Reijn, her second feature after directing Instinct previously, plus one other short, and some acting work. The screenplay is written by Kristen Roupenian and Sarah DeLappe and Chloe Okuno, plus Joshua Sharp & Aaron Jackson. Produced by Ali Herting and David Hinojosa. This recently premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival earlier in the year. A24 will debut Reijn's Bodies Bodies Bodies in select US theaters starting August 5th, 2022 this summer.