Brendan Fraser in One Final Trailer for Darren Aronofsky's 'The Whale'

"Who would want me to be a part of their life?" A24 has unveiled the full official trailer for the film The Whale, the latest feature directed by the Oscar-nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky (Requiem for a Dream, The Fountain, The Wrestler, Black Swan, Mother!). It's already playing in select theaters, as one of the best limited debuts at the box office all year. This first premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. The film tells the story of an extremely obese man named Charlie, who always stays inside his own apartment. When his estranged teenage daughter shows up, he attempts to reconnect with her while also dealing with health problems and a missionary who shows up at his door. The film stars Brendan Fraser in one of the best performances of the year, with Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, and Samantha Morton. It's a remarkably emotional and moving story about empathy and honesty, and how love transcends our bodies.

Here's the main official trailer for Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, direct from A24's YouTube:

Fan-made poster art seen here is created by Snollygoster Productions - found via Twitter:



You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Aronofsky's The Whale right here, for the first look again.

From director Darren Aronofsky comes The Whale, the story of a reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. The Whale is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, director of the films Pi, Requiem for a Dream, The Fountain, The Wrestler, Black Swan, Noah, and Mother! previously. The screenplay is written by Samuel D. Hunter, adapted from his own stage play of the same name. Produced by Jeremy Dawson, Ari Handel, and Darren Aronofsky. This initially premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival earlier this year (read our review). A24 will debut Aronofsky's The Whale in select US theaters starting on December 9th, 2022 this winter. It's playing now in cinemas.