Brian Presley & Brea Bee in Western Thriller 'Hostile Territory' Trailer

"I hope you made peace with God…" Saban Films has revealed an official trailer for a new indie western titled Hostile Territory, joining the ranks of a growing set of westerns being made recently. Most of them are indies and most of them are forgettable, but they're making more and more these days. Set in post-civil war America, when a Union soldier is presumed dead, his children are mistakenly sent away on "the orphan train." This is a classic wild-west story of people uniting for the greater good, and children forced to grow up quickly. A former POW teams up with a troop of Native American sharpshooters and a freed slave as they try to stop the train. Brian Presley writes & directs & stars in this film. He's joined by Matt McCoy, Brea Bee, Brad Leland, Lew Temple, Cooper North, and Craig Tate. This actually looks like it might be somewhat entertaining, though the concept seems a bit obvious with the main "we gotta save the kids!" plot.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Brian Presley's Hostile Territory, direct from YouTube:

Inspired by a true story, Hostile Territory follows former P.O.W. Jack Calgrove (Brian Presley), who moves Heaven and Earth to be reunited with his children following the Civil War. After returning home, Jack discovers that his wife has tragically died and his children, presumed to be orphans, are heading deep into the West on a train crossing enemy lines, with the intent of being placed into new homes. Calgrove and another soldier team up with a troop of Native American sharpshooters and a freed slave as they try to stop the train. Hostile Territory, formerly known as The Orphan Train, is written and directed by American actor-turned-filmmaker Brian Presley, making his second feature film after directing The Great Alaskan Race previously. It's produced by Timothy Patrick Cavanaugh, Mark David, Brian Presley, and Christian Sosa. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Saban will debut Hostile Territory in select US theaters on April 22nd, 2022, then on VOD starting April 26th this spring.