Britt Rentschler in Sonoma Party Comedy 'Pretty Problems' Trailer

"I thought she was joking when she said she invited you up here." IFC Films has revealed an official trailer for an indie comedy titled Pretty Problems, which originally premiered at this year's SXSW Film Festival in the spring. Jack and Lindsay are invited on a getaway trip with affluent strangers: down the rabbit hole, and into the most unhinged weekend of their lives. Can their relationship survive? This wacky, wild comedy takes a look at the difference between the "haves" and "have nots" on this party trip to a Sonoma Chateau. The film stars Britt Rentschler and Michael Tennant as Lindsay and Jack, with J.J. Nolan, Charlotte Ubben, Graham Outerbridge, Alex Klein, Clayton Froning, Katarina Hughes, Vanessa Chester, and Amy Maghera. This looks like it's trying to make fun of "pretty people" and all their crazy problems, but it also looks so ludicrous it may not even be fun? Should pair well with Bodies Bodies Bodies. Thoughts?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Kestrin Pantera's Pretty Problems, direct from YouTube:

Low cash flow + plan B jobs + a snooze alarm sex life: Jack & Lindsey Simpson are officially stuck. When they get invited to a Sonoma Chateau by affluent strangers, they end up on the most unhinged weekend of their lives. With the "haves," anything goes -- including their bearings on reality. Can their relationship survive this new wild, wild west of wealth? Do they even want it to? Smash a glass, take the ride. Pretty Problems is directed by American actress turned filmmaker Kestrin Pantera, director of the films Let's Ruin It with Babies and Mother's Little Helpers previously, as well as a few other shorts. The screenplay is written by Michael Tennant, from a story by Charlotte Ubben and Britt Rentschler. This initially premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and it also played at PFF SpringFest. IFC Films will debut Pantera's Pretty Problems in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 7th, 2022 this fall. Who's in?