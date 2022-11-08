Bruce Willis in 'Detective Knight: Redemption' Sequel Official Trailer

"He's not robbing banks, he's putting on a show." Lionsgate has revealed the official trailer for an action thriller titled Detective Knight: Redemption, from filmmaker Edward Drake. This is actually the second movie a trilogy (uh oh) all from the same director, all featuring Willis as a Detective. I keep hoping all these bad Bruce Willis movies are done, considering his health, but nope there's always more. Redemption is the second one after Detective Knight: Rogue, released last month, and will lead right into Detective Knight: Independence scheduled to open in January. In custody in New York, Knight finds himself in the middle of a jailbreak led by "The Christmas Bomber". With the promised return of his badge in exchange for taking out the terrorists, Knight decides to help in the only way he knows how. Bruce Willis stars with Lochlyn Munro, Corey Large, Miranda Edwards, Beau Mirchoff, and Paul Johansson. The main Christmas theme in this does really give it an edge, but not much. This is a solid trailer, not as bad as I was expecting.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Edward Drake's Detective Knight: Redemption, from YouTube:

Don't forget to also watch the official trailer for the first film Detective Knight: Rogue right here for more.

Bruce Willis stars as Detective James Knight in this second film of the action-packed trilogy. In custody in New York, Knight finds himself in the middle of a jailbreak led by The Christmas Bomber, a brutal fanatic whose Santa Claus disciples are terrorizing the city. With the promised return of his badge in exchange for taking out the terrorists, the steely-eyed Knight doles out mercy for the just… and merciless justice for all the rest. Detective Knight: Redemption (the second feature in this trilogy) is directed by Australian writer / filmmaker Edward Drake (aka Edward John Drake), director of the films Animals, Broil, Cosmic Sin, Apex, American Siege, Gasoline Alley, and the first Detective Knight previously, as well as short films and other projects. The screenplay is written by Edward Drake and Corey Large. It's produced by Corey Large. Lionsagte releases Detective Knight: Rogue in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 9th, 2022.