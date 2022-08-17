Bruce Willis in High Tech Action Thriller 'Wire Room' Official Trailer

"You said to keep him alive…!" "I was wrong." Lionsgate has debuted the official trailer for Wire Room, another action thriller with Bruce Willis just like the many other junk movies they've been churning out with Willis for the last few years. I keep wondering how many of these they have up their sleeves, after the reveal of his mental instability in March at least three or four of these film have appeared. So sad. While on Wire Room duty – a high-tech command center surveilling the most dangerous criminals – a federal agent listens in as the target is attacked in his home by a hit squad. Without burning the wire yet, he must protect the investigation and the target's life from the confines of a room fifty miles away. The film stars Kevin Dillon, Bruce Willis, Oliver Trevena, Texas Battle, Cameron Douglas, & Shelby Cobb. There are so many of these generic, derivative action films they all blend together now, it's hard to even tell any of them apart.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Matt Eskandari's Wire Room, direct from YouTube:

Action legend Bruce Willis comes out with guns blazing as Shane Mueller, a Homeland Security agent who runs the Wire Room, a high-tech command center surveilling the most dangerous criminals. New recruit Justin Rosa (Kevin Dillon) must monitor arms-smuggling cartel member Eddie Flynn — and keep him alive at all costs. When a SWAT team descends on Flynn’s home, Rosa breaks protocol and contacts the gangster directly to save his life. As gunmen break into the "Wire Room" and chaos erupts, Mueller and Rosa make a final, desperate stand against the corrupt agents and officials who seek to destroy evidence and kill them both. Wire Room is directed by the Iranian-American action filmmaker Matt Eskandari, director of the films Victim, Game of Assassins, 12 Feet Deep, Trauma Center, Survive the Night, and Hard Kill previously. The screenplay is written by Brandon Stiefer. Lionsgate will release Eskandari's Wire Room in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 2nd, 2022 coming up soon. Will anyone watch this?