Caitlin & Bradley Stryker in Tragic Thriller 'Sheltering Season' Trailer

"When your life becomes a living nightmare, one tends to see joy in the darkest of corners." Vertical Ent. has already released this indie thriller on VOD earlier this month, but we're just catching up with the trailer for it now. Sheltering Season is directed by Pacific Northwest actor / filmmaker Bradley Stryker, made up in Canada on a small budget. A woman finds herself isolated in her remote home with her brother who is seeking forgiveness for the darkest moment in their family history. "It soon becomes a race against time for her husband, Rex, and the authorities to intervene and in the midst of the chaos, Lilly must come to terms with her brother's sins." Starring husband and wife actors Caitlin Stryker and Bradley Stryker in the lead roles, with Teach Grant, Olivia Cheng, Patrick Gilmore, Agam Darshi, Juan Riedinger, and Tahmoh Penikett. It doesn't look it's original or interesting in any way, nothing worth watching in here.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Bradley Stryker's Sheltering Season, direct from YouTube:

On the second anniversary of their son's death, a couple grieves separately and in their own way. Lilly (Caitlin Stryker), isolated and alone, receives a surprise visit from the person responsible for the tragedy – her half-brother, Brooklyn (Bradley Stryker). It soon becomes a race against time for her husband, Rex, and the authorities to intervene and in the midst of the chaos, Lilly must come to terms with her brother's sins. Sheltering Season is both written and directed by American actor / filmmaker Bradley Stryker, directing his second film after Land of Smiles previously, plus the TV series "American Tourist: Nightmare in Thailand" and a few short films. Produced by Matt Drake, Adam Kane, Kaleena Kiff, Caitlin Stryker, and Amanda Verhagen. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Vertical Ent. debuted Stryker's Sheltering Season already on VOD on October 14th, 2022 this month. It's out to watch.