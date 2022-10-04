Can There Be 'Consensual Human Consumption'? - 'Feed Me' Trailer

"Like Ted Lasso stumbled into the Hannibal universe and developed a taste for human flesh." XYZ Films has revealed an official trailer for a freakin' weird horror comedy from the UK titled Feed Me, co-directed by filmmakers Adam Leader & Richard Oakes. This is premiering at Grimmfest this week in the UK, then will be on VOD in the US at the end of the month. After Fresh and Bones and All and Some Like It Rare, there's yet another cannibal horror film arriving this year to get a taste of. If you wish. Following the death of his wife, a broken man spirals into an abyss of night tremors & depression and finds himself in the home of a deranged cannibal who convinces him to take his own life in the most horrific way imaginable… This sound so demented and yet it's also a quirky comedy. The film stars Neal Ward, Christopher Mulvin, Hannah Al Rashid, and Samantha Loxley. That crazy quote on the poster about Ted Lasso is hilarious. I don't know who's into these kind of films, but there must be someone out there who enjoys them… Right?

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Adam Leader & Richard Oakes' Feed Me, direct from YouTube (via B-D):

You are who you eat… Feed Me follows Jed (Christopher Mulvin), whose life is shattered when his wife suddenly dies and Jed feels directly responsible. Spiraling into an abyss of depression, he finds himself in a bar with a deranged cannibal, Lionel Flack (Neal Ward), who convinces him to redeem himself through the glorious act of allowing himself to be slowly eaten to death. Feed Me is co-directed by filmmakers Adam Leader (also works in the music industry) & Richard Oakes (also a cinematographer), both are directors of the film Hosts previously. The screenplay is written by Adam Leader; story by Adam Leader & Richard Oakes. This is premiering at the 2022 Grimmfest Horror Festival in the UK this month. XYZ Films will debut Feed Me direct-to-VOD starting October 27th, 2022 this fall. Anyone into this… or disgusted?