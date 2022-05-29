Cannes 2022 Awards: Ruben Östlund Wins His Second Palme d'Or

Winners of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival awards, including the coveted Palme d'Or, were revealed at a glamorous ceremony in Cannes, France this weekend. The big surprise is that Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund has won his second Palme d'Or! He already won for his art world satire The Square back in 2017 (I was there that year and it was a good win), and this year he finally premiered his long-awaited follow-up titled Triangle of Sadness. The film took home the top prize in Cannes, besting Belgian director Lukas Dhont with his film Close, as well as Kelly Reichardt, the Dardennes, Albert Serra, and many other favorites among critics. Korean director Park Chan-wook also won for Best Director, and Korean actor Song Kang-ho took him the Best Actor prize – the first Korean to ever win this award which is a pretty big deal. Don't forget that Titane was the glorious Palme winner last year. All the major Cannes 2022 awards listed below.

Here's the full list of Cannes 2022 winners, with most of the key awards listed below, including Un Certain Regard. I'll get into my own commentary after the winners. Visit the official Cannes website for more info.

Palme d'Or (Golden Palm):

Triangle of Sadness directed by Ruben Östlund

Grand Prix (Runner Up):

Close directed by Lukas Dhont

(tied with) Stars as Noon directed by Claire Denis

Jury Prize:

The Eight Mountains (Le Otto Montagne) dir. by Felix van Groeningen & Charlotte Vandermeersch

(tied with) EO directed by Jerzy Skolimowski

Best Director:

Park Chan-wook for Decision to Leave (Heojil Kyolshim)

Best Screenplay:

Tarik Saleh for Boy From Heaven (Walad Min Al Janna)

75th Anniversary Prize:

Tori and Lokita directed by Jean-Pierre & Luc Dardenne

Camera d'Or (First-Time Filmmaker):

War Pony directed by Riley Keough & Gina Gammell

Best Leading Actress:

Zar Amir-Ebrahimi in Ali Abbasi's Holy Spider

Best Lead Actor:

Song Kang-ho in Hirokazu Koreeda's Broker

Un Certain Regard

Un Certain Regard Prize:

The Worst Ones (Les Pires) directed by Lise Akoka & Romane Gueret

Jury Prize:

Joyland directed by Saim Sadiq

Best Director:

Alexandru Belc for Metronom

Best Screenplay:

Maha Haj for Mediterranean Fever

Best Performance:

Vicky Krieps in Marie Kreutzer's Corsage

(tied with) Adam Bessa in Lotfy Nathan's Harka

«Coup de Cœur » Prize:

Rodeo directed by Lola Quivoron

That's all the winners at Cannes this year. Congrats to all of the 2022 festival winners! As for my thoughts, well, things aren't as they should be. This is a mess. Dhont's Close should have won the Palme d'Or, and I think most critics agree on this. The real winner. Triangle of Sadness could switch and take the Grand Prix, that would've been much better. Stars at Noon was awful, and everyone knows it, also why everyone knows Vincent Lindon just gave this to his friend that he has worked with many times before. I'm happy to see Park Chan-wook and Song Kang-ho win, but I wanted Tang Wei to win for Decision to Leave instead (she's outstanding), and perhaps Harris Dickinson from Triangle of Sadness for Best Actor instead (what an unforgettable performance). Giving this many ties + extra prizes indicates the jury was divided and unable to agree on much, which seems quite obvious now. I'm not at all satisfied with this year's winners, despite enjoying all of these films. Oh well… They're all still terrific films that everyone should be watching anyway.

The main 2022 jury was lead by French actor Vincent Lindon as President, with: Asghar Farhadi, Rebecca Hall, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, Deepika Padukone, Noomi Rapace, Joachim Trier, and Jasmine Trinca. This brings us to the end of our 2022 updates, another year covering Cannes wraps up with the festival awards.