Captivating Teaser for HBO's 'Irma Vep' Series Starring Alicia Vikander

"You play tough, but you're so candid." HBO has unveiled a teaser trailer for their new series Irma Vep, an adaptation of the cult favorite Irma Vep film from 1996. French director Olivier Assayas adapts his own film and turns it into an HBO series, writing and directing all eight episodes of this for a summer debut. The first two eps are screening at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, but the entire mini-series will be available in early June to watch anyway. Mira is an American movie star disillusioned by her career and recent breakup, who comes to France to star as Irma Vep in a remake of the French silent film classic, Les Vampires. In this one, Alicia Vikander stars in the main role that Maggie Cheung originally played in the 1996 film. "This is the part she’s been dying to play." The cast also includes Devon Ross, Byron Bowers, Tom Sturridge, Adria Arjona, Fala Chen, Carrie Brownstein, Lars Eidinger, Vincent Lacoste, along with Vincent Macaigne as her French director René. This looks even better than expected! Might need to watch after all.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Olivier Assayas' series Irma Vep, direct from HBO's YouTube:

Mira (Alicia Vikander) is an American movie star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup, who comes to France to star as "Irma Vep" in a remake of the French silent film classic, Les Vampires. Set against the backdrop of a lurid crime thriller, Mira struggles as the distinctions between herself and the character she plays begin to blur and merge. Irma Vep reveals to us the uncertain ground that lies at the border of fiction and reality, artifice and authenticity, art and life. Irma Vep is a series featuring episodes directed by French filmmaker Olivier Assayas, director of the films Winter's Child, Paris Awakens, Cold Water, Demonlover, Clean, Boarding Gate, Summer Hours, Something in the Air, Clouds of Sils Maria, Personal Shopper, Non-Fiction, and Wasp Network most recently. Assayas wrote the script, based on his own cult-classic 1996 Irma Vep film. Executive produced by Olivier Assayas, Sylvie Barthet, Daniel Delume, Ashley Levinson, Sam Levinson, Stuart Manashil, Ravi Nandan, Hallie Sekoff, Kevin Turen, Alicia Vikander. HBO will debut Irma Vep streaming on HBO Max starting June 6th, 2022 this summer. Who's interested?