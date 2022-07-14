Carey Mulligan & Zoe Kazan Take Down Weinstein in 'She Said' Trailer

"Let's interrogate the whole system." Universal has unveiled the first official trailer for She Said, the story of the two intrepid reporters who worked on a groundbreaking article. New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor break one of the most important stories in a generation — that helped launch the #MeToo movement and shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood. While they can't say his name, we can – this is the movie about convicted assaulter Harvey Weinstein, who is rotting in jail now. And this is the story about how they got everyone to talk on the record and reveal the story. The film is based on the bestseller, She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement. This stars Carey Mulligan as Megan, and Zoe Kazan as Jodi, with a cast including Samantha Morton, Andre Braugher, Patricia Clarkson, Elle Graham, Adam Shapiro, and Tom Pelphrey. From the German filmmaker behind the excellent I'm Your Man film, Maria Schrader, this is opening in theaters in November - prime time for awards season. Looks like a very powerful, important film.

Here's the first official trailer for Maria Schrader's She Said, direct from Universal's YouTube:

Two-time Academy Award nominee Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who together broke one of the most important stories in a generation— a story that helped launch the #MeToo movement, shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood and altered American culture forever. She Said is directed by award-winning German actress / filmmaker Maria Schrader, director of the films The Giraffe, Love Life, Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe, and I'm Your Man previously, plus the "Unorthodox" TV series. The screenplay is written by Rebecca Lenkiewicz (Ida), adapted from the bestselling book She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement, by Jodi Kantor & Megan Twohey. It's produced by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Ent. And executive produced by Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle for Annapurna Pictures. Universal will debut She Said in theaters starting on November 18th, 2022 this fall.