Cary Elwes Broadcasts Radio Hope in WWII Film 'Resistance: 1942'

"We are all being hunted… All the darkness in the world cannot extinguish the light." Quiver Distribution has debuted an official trailer for the film Resistance: 1942, which is an alternate release title for what was originally known as Burning at Both Ends. This already opened in a few other countries last year, and will be out in the US direct-to-VOD in November. "In a time of war, one voice changed the tide." Caught behind enemy lines, a small group of dissident survivors struggle to remain hidden from the Nazis as they use a radio to broadcast a message of hope. The film takes place in France, following a man named Jacques (played by Cary Elwes) who broadcasts a message of hope on a small radio. He hides in an attic with his daughter Juliet and a small group of fellow survivors to broadcast, while evading the Nazi occupiers. Also starring Jason Patric, Judd Hirsch, Greer Grammer, and Sebastian Roche. I'm sure this is based on a true story, but the film is so melodramatic it's tough to appreciate. Still good to keep telling these stories.

Official US trailer (+ poster) for Matthew Hill & Landon Johnson's Resistance: 1942, from YouTube:

1942. France is under Nazi control. The Allies have been pushed off the continent and their defeat in North Africa seems likely. Germany’s victory is nearly absolute. Under this dark shadow, a man named Jacques (Cary Elwes) uses a radio to broadcast a message of hope. He hides in an attic with his daughter Juliet (Greer Grammer) and a small group of fellow survivors (Judd Hirsch, Mira Furlan), playing a deadly game of cat and mouse with the German occupiers. The world becomes too dangerous when the Gestapo send Captain Klaus Jager (Sebastian Roche) to catch Jacques. As Klaus closes in, Jacques and his small group make a desperate bid to escape their pursuer, trusting themselves to the help of enigmatic Andre (Jason Patric), a Swiss banker. In the end, that trust may turn out to be the very thing that leads the hunter to his prey. Resistance: 1942, also known as Burning at Both Ends, is co-written and co-directed by filmmakers Matthew Hill & Landon Johnson (also of Hello, My Name Is Charlie), making their first feature film together. Based on the story by Jonah M. Hirsch. Quiver Distribution will release Resistance: 1942 direct-to-VOD starting on November 11th, 2022 coming soon this fall. Anyone interested in this?