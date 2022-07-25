Cate Blanchett is a German Conductor in First Teaser for 'TÁR' Film

"Power, true power, requires camouflage." Focus Features has revealed the superb first teaser trailer for a film titled Tár, the latest feature from filmmaker Todd Field - director of the films In the Bedroom and Little Children. This his first feature in 16 years since last making Little Children in 2006, which is quite a big gap, but I'm glad he's back with something that looks this incredible. Set in the international world of classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár - as played by Cate Blanchett. She is widely considered one of the greatest living composer / conductors and was also the first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra. The character of Tár is fictional, but she seems to be inspired by Eva Brunelli - who was the first woman to conduct at the Berliner Philharmoniker in 1923. The cast also features Mark Strong, Nina Hoss, Noémie Merlant, Sophie Kauer, Julian Glover, Allan Corduner, Sylvia Flote. This is an excellent, compelling tease and the film is expected to have its debut at the Venice Film Festival this fall.

From writer/director Todd Field, starring Cate Blanchett, TÁR, set in the international world of classical music, centers on Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett), widely considered one of the greatest living composer / conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra. Tár is both written and directed by Oscar-nominated American filmmaker Todd Field, director of the films In the Bedroom and Little Children previously, as well as numerous other short films and a few TV projects. Produced by Todd Field, Scott Lambert, and Alexandra Milchan. And featuring music by Hildur Guðnadóttir. This hasn't been announced for any film festivals yet, but we expect it to premiere at a few in the fall. Focus Features will then debut Field's Tár exclusively in theaters on October 7th, 2022 coming soon. First impression? Cool?