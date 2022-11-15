Channing Tatum Returns in First Trailer for 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'

"We're going to wake them up with a wave of passion they've never felt before!" Warner Bros has unveiled the first official trailer for Magic Mike's Last Dance, the next sequel in the beloved Magic Mike series. It's headed to theaters in February!! This one brings back Steven Soderbergh to direct again - he made the first one back in 2012, but let Gregory Jacobs direct the second one (XXL in 2015). Now it's time for his "last dance!" The plot for this one involves Mike being taken to London to start an exciting new male reveue show with a new partnership. Can he pull it off? Are there ulterior motives? Channing Tatum returns to star again as the famous male stripper Mike Lane. The cast for this sequel includes Salma Hayek, Ayub Khan Din, Caitlin Gerard, Gavin Spokes, with newcomers Jemelia George, Juliette Motamed, and Vicki Pepperdine. Oh yes!! What a trailer!! How can anyone watch this and not be pumped up?! Bring it.

Here's the official trailer for Steven Soderbergh's Magic Mike's Last Dance, direct from YouTube:

"Magic" Mike Lane (Tatum) takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke, taking bartender gigs in Florida. For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Hayek Pinault) who lures him with an offer he can't refuse… and an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he—and the roster of hot new dancers he'll have to whip into shape—be able to pull it off? Magic Mike's Last Dance is directed by American (indie) filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, of films including Sex Lies & Videotape, Out of Sight, Traffic, Ocean's 11, 12 & 13, Solaris, The Good German, Che, The Girlfriend Experience, The Informant, Contagion, Haywire, Magic Mike, Side Effects, Behind the Candelabra, Logan Lucky, Unsane, High Flying Bird, The Laundromat, Let Them All Talk, plus Kimi (for HBO) most recently. The screenplay is written by Reid Carolin, also of Magic Mike / XXL and Dog. Produced by Gregory Jacobs, Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan, and Nick Wechsler. Warner Bros will debut Soderbergh's Magic Mike's Last Dance in theaters nationwide starting February 10th, 2023 early next year. First impression? Who's in!?