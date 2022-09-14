Charlie Hunnam is a Fugitive in 1980s Bombay in 'Shantaram' Trailer

"Everyone here is running away from something…" Apple has revealed an official trailer for Shantaram, a new series streaming on Apple TV+ this fall. Based on the best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts, a fugitive pursuing redemption in 1980s Bombay will do whatever it takes to get it, even if it means letting his past seep back into his present. Escaped convict Lin Ford flees from prison and ends up in the teeming streets of 1980s Bombay, looking to disappear. Working as a medic for the city’s poor and neglected, Lin finds unexpected love, connection, and courage on the long road to redemption. He also meets Prabhakar who takes him to his native village where the locals name him Shantaram and teach him Marathi. The series stars Charlie Hunnam as Lin, Antonia Desplat, Alexander Siddig, and Shubham Saraf, along with Luke Pasqualino, Vincent Perez, Electra Jansson Kilbey, and Fayssal Bazzi. This looks very dark and gritty, and I appreciate how alive and real it all feels as he's venturing around the immense city. This actually makes me want to visit Bombay (aka Mumbai nowadays). Check out some first look footage below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Apple TV+'s series Shantaram, direct from YouTube:

Based on the internationally bestselling novel by Gregory David Roberts, “Shantaram” follows a fugitive named Lin Ford (Charlie Hunnam) looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay. Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he’s running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it. Shantaram is a series created by TV filmmaker Steve Lightfoot, of the series "Hannibal", "The Punisher", and "Behind Her Eyes" previously. The new series was adapted from the beloved novel by Gregory David Roberts. The first three episodes were directed by Emmy nominee, Bharat Nalluri ("Little America", "Professionals"), who also serves as an executive producer. Lightfoot, Hunnam, and Nalluri exec produce alongside Andrea Barron, Nicole Clemens, Steve Golin, Justin Kurzel and Eric Warren Singer, who co-created the series with Lightfoot, also executive produces. Apple will debut the new Shantaram series streaming on Apple TV+ starting on October 14th, 2022 this fall. Look good? Who's in?