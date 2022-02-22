Charming Shelter Dog Story in 'Rescued by Ruby' Trailer from Netflix

"I have faith in you, you just need to have faith in yourself." Netflix has revealed the first official trailer for a charming feel good dog movie titled Rescued by Ruby, about a fluffy shelter dog finding its connection with a frigidity state trooper. How adorable. It's actually based on a true story! Made for Netflix, this seems like the kind of stuff that Disney used to drop straight-to-VHS. Chasing his dream to join an elite K-9 unit, a state trooper named Dan partners with a fellow underdog: clever but naughty shelter pup Ruby. As you can see in the trailer, she seems to be a Border Collie - not the usual German Shepherd or Doberman K9 dogs, but that's all good! She seems awesome enough anyway. This stars Grant Gustin, Scott Wolf, Kaylah Zander, Camille Sullivan, Tom McBeath, and Sharon Taylor. Who doesn't like a dog movie?! At least the dog is real in this one, and it seems wholesome enough, though completely obvious in every single way.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Katt Shea's Rescued by Ruby, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

State trooper Dan (Grant Gustin) dreams of joining the K-9 Search & Rescue team, but no one will give him the chance. Shelter dog Ruby dreams of having a home, but is running out of hope. When fate brings Dan and Ruby together, it's their unshakable bond that helps them face their toughest challenge yet. Based on a true story. Rescued by Ruby is directed by the American writer / filmmaker Katt Shea, director of the films Stripped to Kill, Stripped to Kill 2, Dance of the Damned, Streets, Poison Ivy, The Rage: Carrie 2, and Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase previously. The screenplay is written by Karen Janszen. Based on the short stories "Ruby: A Dogwink Story" and "Dogwink Ruby" by Squire Rushnell & Louise DuArt. Netflix will debut Shea's Rescued by Ruby film streaming on Netflix starting March 17th, 2022. Want to watch?