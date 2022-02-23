Must Watch: This Teaser for a New Sci-Fi Project Called 'The Fringe'

Whoaaaa! This looks awesome. There's a badass new project in the works from the two talented filmmakers Zeek Earl & Chris Caldwell, best known for turning their short into a feature film called Prospect (which we highly, highly recommend watching - it's on Hulu now). Their latest idea is called The Fringe, and it's essentially a new "sci-fi, cinematic universe" set in space following scavengers or freelancers called Drifters: miners, engineers, bounty hunters, trappers, mercenaries, gastrotechs. They've decided to dip into NFTs to try "new model of film financing that will put full creative control back into the hands of the film's artistic team." The NFT collection will be comprised of in-world characters called Drifters. "The NFT project will be an immersive narrative experience that will introduce fans to the universe in novel ways, creating a portal into the world’s lore via the art and other integrated mediums like an in-world compendium." Sounds cool. There's a teaser out for The Fringe now, and the VFX are top notch. I can't wait to see more, so far so good.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ logo) for Zeek Earl & Chris Caldwell's The Fringe, direct from YouTube:

For more info on the project or how to get involved, read an interview on Mashable and read the manifesto.

"What is the Fringe? And what is a Drifter?" The Fringe is the frontier of our sci-fi universe, the wild west sandbox where all our stories will take place. Unincorporated and lawless, it's populated by a broad class of freelancers called Drifters: miners, engineers, bounty hunters, trappers, mercenaries, gastrotechs…all looking to carve their own path through the web of chaos. The Drifters will be the subjects of our NFTs and our stories - intended to span films, series, graphic novels, and more. Largely disenfranchised working class, it's through the perspectives of these people that we want to explore this world with characterful stories set against the backdrop of a rich, sprawling universe. Currently in the works. The Fringe is a new sci-fi project being developed by filmmakers Zeek Earl & Christopher Caldwell, who made their feature debut with the indie sci-fi film Prospect a few years ago. "We don’t just want to make a single film, we want to make a whole new cinematic universe, a new franchise." Support them + buy NFTs to make this happen. For more details visit the film's official website or follow them on Twitter @fringedrifters. Anyone into this?