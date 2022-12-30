LOOKING BACK

Check This Out: A Beautifully Illustrated List of the Best Films of 2022

by
December 30, 2022
Source: Twitter

A Beautifully Illustrated List of the Best Films of 2022

"The moment you said you loved me, your love had to end. The moment your love ended, my love began." Another year has come to an end, which means it's time to look back at the best films released over the last 12 months. Artist James Chapman, based in Manchester, UK, has just published his Top 20 Films of 2022 list on Twitter - by drawing a cute little illustration for each & every favorite film. I've been an avid follower of Chapman for a few years already (this isn't the first time he's done this) and I am a big fan of his artistic style. He draws and colors images in a little notepad and includes the pens & markers in the shot every time. I just think it's adorable to see all these unique illustration for all of these films - many of them are my faves, too (Decision to Leave and Everything Everywhere All at Once are in my Top 10). He created 23 images in total, and I've included the Top 12 films below to peruse. Click back over to his Twitter to see his entire list.

Top Gun: MaverickRRR
The Worst Person in the WorldGlass Onion

Bones and AllMarcel the Shell with Shoes On
Decision to LeaveTitane

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Triangle of Sadness

Everything Everywhere All at Once

What a superb list! I'm so happy that Everything Everywhere All at Once is his #1 - it's an all-timer favorite for me, I saw it 4 times in theaters this year. For the full list of James Chapman's favorites and to view all of his 2022 illustrations - visit his Twitter. He also sells many of his illustrations in his shop on Etsy, and you can find more of his work on his official website or support his Patreon. I wish someone would hire him to make posters for films, too! His style would work so well as marketing for specific films. This has been a really vibrant and exhilarating year for cinema - beloved favorite hits like EEAAO and Top Gun: Maverick and RRR left is in awe in the theater, along with more invigorating & emotional films like The Banshees of Inisherin and Aftersun gave us plenty to think about. As always, if there are any films you haven't seen from these Best of the Year lists, add them to your Watch List/Queue and make sure to take time to watch them.

Find more posts: Feat, Lists, Looking Back

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

FOLLOW FS HERE

OUR RSSRSS
Subscribe to our feed -or- daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main account on twitter:
For the latest posts only - follow this one:

Add our updates to your Feedly - click here

Get the latest posts sent in Telegram Telegram

LATEST TO WATCH

Watch: Sleepy Skunk's 2022 Movie Trailer Mashup Recap of the Year (0 Comments)

Watch: Journey Through History in 'A Brief Disagreement' Short Film (0 Comments)

Behind-the-Scenes Videos for Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' (0 Comments)

New Trailer for Swedish Artist Biopic Film 'Hilma' About Hilma af Klint (1 Comment)

Official US Trailer for Amusing Dog Movie 'Róise & Frank' from Ireland (1 Comment)