Check This Out: A Beautifully Illustrated List of the Best Films of 2022

"The moment you said you loved me, your love had to end. The moment your love ended, my love began." Another year has come to an end, which means it's time to look back at the best films released over the last 12 months. Artist James Chapman, based in Manchester, UK, has just published his Top 20 Films of 2022 list on Twitter - by drawing a cute little illustration for each & every favorite film. I've been an avid follower of Chapman for a few years already (this isn't the first time he's done this) and I am a big fan of his artistic style. He draws and colors images in a little notepad and includes the pens & markers in the shot every time. I just think it's adorable to see all these unique illustration for all of these films - many of them are my faves, too (Decision to Leave and Everything Everywhere All at Once are in my Top 10). He created 23 images in total, and I've included the Top 12 films below to peruse. Click back over to his Twitter to see his entire list.









What a superb list! I'm so happy that Everything Everywhere All at Once is his #1 - it's an all-timer favorite for me, I saw it 4 times in theaters this year. For the full list of James Chapman's favorites and to view all of his 2022 illustrations - visit his Twitter. He also sells many of his illustrations in his shop on Etsy, and you can find more of his work on his official website or support his Patreon. I wish someone would hire him to make posters for films, too! His style would work so well as marketing for specific films. This has been a really vibrant and exhilarating year for cinema - beloved favorite hits like EEAAO and Top Gun: Maverick and RRR left is in awe in the theater, along with more invigorating & emotional films like The Banshees of Inisherin and Aftersun gave us plenty to think about. As always, if there are any films you haven't seen from these Best of the Year lists, add them to your Watch List/Queue and make sure to take time to watch them.