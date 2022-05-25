Chilling Off-Grid Thriller 'Neon Lights' Trailer Starring Dana Abraham

"A brilliant mind is its own worst enemy." Momentum Pics has revealed a new trailer for an indie horror thriller titled Neon Lights, from an Iranian-Canadian filmmaker named Rouzbeh Heydari. This is opening on VOD in July in this US this summer. Guests begin disappearing in an off-grid location, during a family reunion of misfit siblings and their offspring. The film follows a tech tycoon, as played by the co-writer & producer of the film, who retreats to an off the grid location in search of meaning and peace. I wonder if it's another fantasy tale about how wealthy tech businessman are actually the real assholes? Starring Dana Abraham, Brenna Coates, Brit MacRae, Stephen Tracey, Rene Escobar Jr, Lauren Howe, Kim Coates, & Erika Swayze. The colored rooms are pretty cool, but the rest of it seems rather uninteresting.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Rouzbeh Heydari's Neon Lights, direct from YouTube:

A tech tycoon, Clay Amani, retreats to an off the grid location in search of meaning and peace, with his siblings and their offspring, only to be caught in a bone-chilling killing spree within his new estate. Neon Lights is directed by Iranian-Canadian writer / filmmaker Rouzbeh Heydari, director of the films Tile Man and Together Again previously, as well as some short films and TV directing work. The screenplay is written by Dana Abraham and Rouzbeh Heydari. Produced by Kim Coates and Dana Abraham; co-produced by Trevor Smith. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Momentum Pictures will debut Heydari's Neon Lights in select US theaters + on VOD starting on July 12th, 2022 this summer.