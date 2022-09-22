Chilling 'The Devil's Hour' Trailer with Peter Capaldi & Jessica Raine

"There's no pattern… it's just chaos." Or is it…?? Amazon has unveiled an official trailer for a chilling new supernatural thriller series arriving this fall titled The Devil's Hour. It will be streaming on Prime Video on October 28th just in time for Halloween weekend scares. The title refers to the time of 3:33AM, known as "the Devil's Hour," and the story involves a woman who wakes up every night at that exact time by terrifying visions. Described as a "gripping psychological thriller" series where Lucy's nightmares draw her into a hunt for a serial killer in a world where nothing is as it seems. Starring Peter Capaldi and Jessica Raine, with a supporting cast including Nikesh Patel, Meera Syal, Alex Ferns, Phil Dunster, Barbara Marten, and Cecilia Blair. This gets extra mysterious with that one "are you a time traveler or a fortune teller?" question, on top of all the intriguing The Prestige-esque hints seen in this footage. Definitely worth a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Amazon's series The Devil's Hour, direct from YouTube:

Referring to the scariest time of the night — specifically 3.33am — the Amazon Prime Video series follows mum Lucy, who's woken every night at the same time by terrifying visions and a feeling of foreboding. But a story of sleepless nights, nightmares, and unexplainable occurrences soon becomes one of a brutal murder. The Devil's Hour is a series created by British screenwriter Tom Moran - who is also the head writer. Featuring episodes directed by Johnny Allan and Isabelle Sieb. Produced by Ken Horn; and executive produced by Steven Moffat, Tom Moran, and Sue Vertue. With music by The Newton Brothers. An Amazon Original Series, made by Hartswood Films. Amazon will debut The Devil's Hour series streaming on Prime Video starting on October 28th, 2022, just in time for Halloween, this fall. So who's freaked out already?