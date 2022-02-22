Chiwetel Ejiofor in 'The Man Who Fell To Earth' Series Official Trailer

"My planet is dying… Earth is on the same trajectory." Showtime has unveiled a full-length official trailer for their sci-fi series The Man Who Fell To Earth - arriving this spring. A modern update on the iconic 1976 sci-fi film that starred David Bowie, also titled The Man Who Fell To Earth. They're re-adapting the novel that the film was based on, written by Walter Tevis and first published in 1963. "An alien who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future." The highly anticipated upcoming original sci-fi drama series The Man Who Fell To Earth – starring Oscar & Emmy nominee and BAFTA Award winner Chiwetel Ejiofor – debuts on Showtime this April. Naomie Harris will also star as Justin Falls, a brilliant scientist and engineer who must conquer her own demons in the race to save two worlds. The cast also includes Jimmi Simpson, Rob Delaney, and Sonya Cassidy. It seems a bit different than the first film in that his focus is on saving Earth from climate related mistakes, but it doesn't look like he loses his focuses and becomes an alcoholic as in the Bowie film. I'm very curious.

Here's the main official trailer for Showtime's series The Man Who Fell To Earth, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser for Showtime's The Man Who Fell To Earth here, for the first look again.

Based on the Walter Tevis novel of the same name and the iconic film that starred David Bowie, The Man Who Fell To Earth will follow a new alien character (Ejiofor) who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future. Showtime's The Man Who Fell To Earth series features episodes directed by Joss Agnew ("The Sarah Jane Adventures", "Young Dracula", "Casualty", "Poldark", "Deep State", "The Split", and "The Irregulars") and Alex Kurtzman (director of the films People Like Us, The Mummy; plus one episode of "Star Trek: Discovery" previously). With episodes written by Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, and Jane Maggs. Developed by Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet; produced by Adrian Kelly, Stuart Sutherland; with John Lopez and Jane Maggs as supervising producers. Made by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Timberman-Beverly Productions. Showtime will debut their new The Man Who Fell To Earth series streaming on April 24th, 2022 this spring. Look good? Want to watch?