Chloë Grace Moretz in Futuristic Sci-Fi Series 'The Peripheral' Trailer

"You think this is a game, but it's real - it just hasn't happened yet." Prime Video has revealed an intriguing teaser trailer for a new sci-fi series streaming this fall. It's titled The Peripheral, an adaptation of sci-fi master author William Gibson's 2014 novel of the same name. I don't think we even knew they were making this until recently?! Set in the future when technology has subtly altered society, a woman discovers a secret connection to an alternate reality as well as a dark future. The Peripheral centers on Flynne Fisher, who's trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow's America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future. Until the future comes calling for her. The Peripheral is master storyteller Gibson's dazzling, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind — and what lies beyond. Also with Jack Reynor, Gary Carr, Eli Goree, Louis Herthum, JJ Feild, T’Nia Miller, Charlotte Riley, Alexandra Billings, Adelind Horan, Alex Hernandez, Katie Leung, Chris Coy, and Austin Rising. Well this looks all kinds of awesome?! Whoa. I also really dig the score in this teaser - check it out.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Prime Video's series The Peripheral, direct from PV's YouTube:

Introduction from Prime Video: Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz) lives in the rural American South, working at the local 3D printing shop, while earning much needed extra money playing VR games for rich people. One night she dons a headset and finds herself in futuristic London—a sleek and mysterious world, alluringly different from her own hardscrabble existence. But this isn't like any game she’s ever played before: Flynne begins to realize it isn’t virtual reality… it’s real. Someone in London, seventy years in the future, has found a way to open a door to Flynne's world. And as utterly beguiling as London is… it's also dangerous. As she searches to discover who has connected their worlds, and what purpose, her presence here sets dangerous forces into motion…forces intent on destroying Flynne & her family in her own world.

The Peripheral is a series created by screenwriter / author Scott B. Smith, of the scripts for A Simple Plan, The Ruins, Siberia, Burnt Orange Heresy previously. It's also written by Scott Smith, adapted from "The Peripheral" novel by William Gibson. With more writing by Jamie Chan, Greg Plageman, Bronwyn Garrity. Episodes directed by Alrick Riley and Vincenzo Natali (of Cube, Cypher, Splice, Haunter). Executive produced by Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Scott Smith, Athena Wickham, Steve Hoban, Vincenzo Natali, and Greg Plageman. Amazon releases The Peripheral streaming on Prime Video starting October 21st, 2022.