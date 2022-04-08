Chosen Jacobs Wants to Be a Designer in 'Sneakerella' Movie Trailer

"Once I slip on that sneaker, it's MY story." Disney has revealed a full-length official trailer for a very fun new movie called Sneakerella, landing on Disney+ in May to kick off the summer movie season. Yes, this is the long-awaited, highly-anticipated Disney take on "what if modern Cinderella but in the NYC sneaker scene instead" and it's even rated TV-G. You'll understand why with this for-the-whole-family trailer. Set in the avant-garde street-sneaker subculture of New York, Sneakerella is Disney's high-energy, music-driven movie that puts a contemporary twist on the classic Cinderella fairy tale. The story follows El, as played by Chosen Jacobs, an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens who works in a shoe store that once belonged to his late mother. This also stars Lexi Underwood, Devyn Nekoda, Bryan Terrell Clark, Hayward Leach, John Salley, Juan Chioran, Kolton Stewart, and Robyn Alomar. It looks much better than expected, really getting some Enchanted vibes from this trailer. I hope it has some superb musical numbers.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum's Sneakerella, direct from YouTube:

El is an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens, NY who works as a stock boy in the shoe store that once belonged to his late mother. He hides his artistic talent from his overburdened stepfather and two mean-spirited stepbrothers who thwart any opportunity that comes his way. When El meets Kira King, fiercely independent daughter of legendary basketball star & sneaker tycoon Darius King, sparks fly as the two bond over their mutual affinity for sneakers. With a nudge from his best friend and a sprinkle of Fairy Godfather magic, El finds the courage to use his talent to pursue his dream of becoming a 'legit' sneaker designer in the industry. El is now ready to lace up and dream big. Sneakerella is directed by American filmmaker Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, director of the movies Aquamarine, Ramona and Beezus, and Careful What You Wish For, plus TV episodes of "Dead to Me" and "Spinning Out" recently. The screenplay is by David Light and Joseph Raso, Mindy Stern, George Gore II, Tamara Chestna; from a story by George Gore II and Mindy Stern. Disney will release Sneakerella streaming on Disney+ starting May 13th, 2022.