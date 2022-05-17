Chris Hemsworth & Miles Teller in Netflix Thriller 'Spiderhead' Trailer

"We're making the world a better place!" Netflix has revealed the first official trailer for one of their big summer movies titled Spiderhead, directed by visionary filmmaker Joseph Kosinski. He went and made THIS in-between finishing Top Gun: Maverick (in 2020) and now, when Top Gun is finally being released, meaning Kosinski has TWO exciting new movies out this summer. Based on The New Yorker short story by George Saunders, Spiderhead is a genre-bending and darkly funny psychological thriller. In the near future, convicts are offered the chance to volunteer as medical subjects to shorten their sentence. One such subject for a new drug capable of generating feelings of love begins questioning the reality of his emotions. The cast features Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett, Mark Paguio, and Tess Haubrich. At first glance, this is seems like a mash-up between Snowpiercer and A Cure for Wellness, with the patients fighting back in this strange research facility. I'm in! Curious to find out what's really happening… Drip on?

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Joseph Kosinski's Spiderhead, direct from YouTube:

In the near future in a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by the brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth), inmates wear a surgically attached device that administers dosages of mind-altering drugs in exchange for commuted sentences. There are no bars, no cells, or orange jumpsuits. In Spiderhead, incarcerated volunteers are free to be themselves. Until they're not. At times, they're a better version. Need to lighten up? There's a drug for that. At a loss for words? There's a drug for that, too… But when two subjects, Jeff (Miles Teller) and Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett), form a connection, their path to redemption take a twistier turn, as Abnesti's experiments begin to push the limits of free will altogether. Spiderhead is directed by visionary American filmmaker Joseph Kosinski, of the movies Tron: Legacy, Oblivion, Only the Brave, and Top Gun: Maverick previously. The screenplay is written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (of Deadpool, Zombieland). It's based on The New Yorker short story by George Saunders. Netflix will debut Kosinski's Spiderhead streaming on Netflix starting June 17th, 2022 coming up soon. First impression?