Chris Pine & Thandiwe Newton in Thriller 'All the Old Knives' Trailer

"Someone in our station betray4ed us" Amazon has unveiled an official trailer for All the Old Knives, a modern espionage thriller from Danish director Janus Metz, who last made the excellent sports film Borg vs. McEnroe. This new film is arriving in April in theaters and on streaming. Right around the same time as this other Chris Pine spy thriller The Contractor, which was delayed for years. In All the Old Knives, two CIA operatives, and former lovers, reunite at idyllic Carmel-by-the-Sea in the US to re-examine a mission six years ago in Vienna involving a hijacked airplane where a fellow agent might have been compromised. Chris Pine co-stars in this with Thandiwe Newton, joined by Laurence Fishburne, Jonathan Pryce, Corey Johnson, Ahd, Abdul Alshareef, and Nasser Memarzia. This trailer seems to give away a lot (who is the shady one?) but I'm still curious, this looks much better than The Contractor. Take a look below.

Here's the first official trailer for Janus Metz's All the Old Knives, direct from Amazon's YouTube:

A modern-day espionage thriller that follows Henry (Chris Pine) as he investigates Celia (Thandiwe Newton), a past flame from their days as CIA intelligence officers in Vienna, who is now under suspicion of having been a double agent. Using flashbacks to weave together multiple timelines, All the Old Knives peels back the layers of their past romance and exposes the truth behind a devastating terrorist attack they were unable to stop. All the Old Knives is directed by Danish filmmaker Janus Metz, director of the film Borg vs. McEnroe previously, as well as the docs Ticket to Paradise, Armadillo, and Heartbound, and some TV work. The screenplay is written by Olen Steinhauer. It's produced by Mark Gordon, Matt Jackson, Paula Mae Schwartz & Steve Schwartz, and Nick Wechsler. Amazon will release All the Old Knives in select US theaters + streaming on Prime Video starting April 8th, 2022 this spring. Interested in watching this?