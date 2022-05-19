Chris Pratt is Cmdr. Reece in First Teaser for 'The Terminal List' Series

"Nothing in this file adds up." Amazon has revealed a teaser trailer for a new series called The Terminal List, adapted from a book by Jack Carr about a former Navy SEAL. Wait - hasn't Chris Pratt already played this same kind of role many times before? Maybe. A former Navy SEAL officer investigates why his entire platoon was ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. As new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves. Which is why it's a full series and not just a movie. This stars Chris Pratt stars as Commander James Reece, along with Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Arlo Mertz. This looks like yet another generic military action series like the Jack Reacher or Jack Ryan series before it. Unless there's some clever sci-fi twist, this doesn't look it has anything original to offer us.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Prime Video's series The Terminal List, direct from YouTube:

The series follows James Reece (Chris Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed while on a covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. As new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves. The Terminal List is a series featuring episodes directed by filmmakers Frederick E.O. Toye, Sylvain White, M.J. Bassett, and Hollywood director Antoine Fuqua. Writing by Max Adams, Tolu Awosika, Lisa Long, Olumide Odebunmi, David DiGilio, and Hennah Sekandary. Adapted from the book of the same name by Jack Carr. Executive produced by Daniel Shattuck, Jack Carr, David DiGilio, Antoine Fuqua, Chris Pratt, and Jon Schumacher. Amazon will debut The Terminal List series streaming on Prime Video starting July 1st, 2022 this summer. Anyone into this?