Claire Danes & Tom Hiddleston in Thriller 'The Essex Serpent' Trailer

"Lock your doors, say you prayers!" Apple has revealed an official trailer for The Essex Serpent, a British mini-series coming to Apple TV+ this May. Based on the book of the same name by Sarah Perry, which takes place in 1893. The story follows London widow Cora Seaborne who, after her brilliant, domineering husband dies, moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms a bond of science and skepticism with the pastor, but when tragedy strikes, the locals accuse her of attracting the creature. The cast features Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston as the leads, along with Frank Dillane, Clémence Poésy, Hayley Squires, Dixie Egerickx, Jamael Westman, and Michael Jibson. "You can't be my friend and a man of God!" Some strong dialogue in here. This is full of religious undertones and themes, making it a seductive thriller about more than just a serpent. It's no surprise that both Danes & Hiddleston look fantastic in this.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Apple TV+'s series The Essex Serpent, direct from YouTube:

"A widow, a village vicar, and a mythical beast… are the rumors true?" The Essex Serpent follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Claire Danes) who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms a surprising bond of science and skepticism with the local pastor (Tom Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature. The Essex Serpent is a mini-series created by Anna Symon. Featuring episodes directed by the acclaimed British filmmaker Clio Barnard, director of the films The Selfish Giant, Dark River, and Alia & Ava previously, as well as some other TV work. With writing by Anna Symon, adapted from Sarah Perry's book of the same name. Executive produced by Clio Barnard, Anna Symon, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, and Patrick Walters. Apple will debut The Essex Serpent series streaming on Apple TV+ starting May 13th, 2022. Who's interested?