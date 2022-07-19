'Claydream' Doc Official Trailer About Claymation Master Will Vinton

"We knew we were pioneering something." Oscilloscope Labs has debtued the trailer for a documentary film titled Claydream, a remarkably fascinating and tragic story of a claymation / stop-motion animation master named Will Vinton. Some of you may recognize his name! But not everyone - this film fixes that mistake. Self-described as a modern day Walt Disney, Will Vinton picked up a ball of clay and saw a world of potential. Known as the "Father of Claymation," Vinton revolutionized the animation business during the 80s & 90s. But after 30 years of being the unheralded king of clay, Will Vinton's carefully sculpted American dream came crumbling down - when he was unceremoniously kicked out of the company much like Steve Jobs. This film is also the story of the origins of Laika, for better and worse, as it looks back on the legacy of Vinton's studio and all that they did before it was turned into another animation studio. I recently had a chance to watch this and it's a must watch doc for anyone in filmmaking – it's a look at how passion and creativity are intertwined, and how business deals often ruin everything. Catch this playing in theaters soon.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Marq Evans' doc Claydream, direct from OScope's YouTube:

Known as the "Father of Claymation," Will Vinton revolutionized the animation business during the 1980s and 90s, creating such iconic characters as the California Raisins and Domino's The Noid. But after thirty years of being the unheralded king of clay, Vinton's carefully sculpted American dream came crumbling down. Structured around interviews with this charismatic pioneer and his close collaborators, along with a treasure trove of clips of their work together, Claydream charts the rise and fall of the Oscar- and Emmy-winning Will Vinton Studios. Documentarian Marq Evans brings to life the battle between art and commerce in this affectionate, insightful portrait of an artist who put so much of himself into his craft. Claydream is directed by American doc filmmaker Marq Evans, making his second doc after directing The Glamour & the Squalor previously, plus a few other shorts. This initially premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival last year and at France's Annecy Film Festival. Oscilloscope Labs will debut Claydream in select US theaters starting on August 5th, 2022 this summer. For more info on the release, visit the official website.