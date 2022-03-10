Cole Sprouse & Lana Condor in Sci-Fi RomCom 'Moonshot' Trailer

"Who sneaks onto spaceships?!" HBO has revealed the first official trailer for Moonshot, a sci-fi romantic comedy "with a twist" from filmmaker Christopher Winterbauer. So what is the wacky concept for this one? In a future where Mars is terraformed and colonized by the best humanity has to offer, two college students wind up joining forces and sneak onboard a space shuttle to the red planet in order to be united with their significant others. Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor star - plus Mason Gooding, Emily Rudd, Zach Braff, and Lukas Gage. This looks extraordinarily cheesy and so fake. It's not even entertaining fake, it's just bad. The concept is so obvious, they literally say it in the trailer - a metaphor for "if you find that person you would cross the entire universe for" that means something. But it all feels saccharine and extra campy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Christopher Winterbauer's Moonshot, direct from YouTube:

Set in a future where Mars is colonized, Moonshot follows Walt (Cole Sprouse) and Sophie (Lana Condor) as they join forces in order to be reunited with their significant others. The two friends embark upon a lively journey that winds up taking them both wildly and unexpectedly off course. A romantic comedy with a twist. Moonshot is directed by writer / filmmaker Christopher Winterbauer, his second feature after making Wyrm previously, as well as tons of other short films and projects. The screenplay is written by Max Taxe. Produced by Greg Berlanti, Jill McElroy, Jenna Sarkin, Sarah Schechter, and Paulina Sussman. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. HBO will debut Winterbauer's Moonshot streaming on HBO Max starting March 31st, 2022 coming soon. Who's interested in viewing? Any good?