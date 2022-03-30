Colin Firth & Toni Collette in HBO Series 'The Staircase' Teaser Trailer

"What's going on? What are the police looking for?" HBO has revealed a teaser trailer for The Staircase, a fictionalized HBO mini-series based on a true crime story from 2001. A man, grieving the death of his wife who fell down a staircase, is accused of murdering her. Did he really do it? Apparently so, but as always we may never really know for sure. Based on a true story, The Staircase explores the life of Michael Peterson, his sprawling North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson. Colin Firth stars with Toni Collette as his (murdered? or accidentally killed?) wife, with an impressive ensemble cast including Sophie Turner, Michael Stuhlbarg, Dane DeHaan, Odessa Young, Rosemarie DeWitt, Patrick Schwarzenegger, plus Juliette Binoche and Parker Posey. It is adapted from a documentary series from 2004, which is worked into this series as part of the plot, because eventually he pleaded guilty in 2017 after serving years behind bars already. Another true crime streaming series that's on the way in 2022.

Here's the first teaser trailer for HBO's series The Staircase, direct from YouTube:

Kathleen was found in the Peterson's Durham, North Carolina, mansion at the bottom of the staircase on December 9, 2001. Marine Corps. veteran Michael was a novelist, newspaper columnist, and mayoral candidate when he was convicted of Kathleen’s murder in 2003. Prosecutors argued Michael bludgeoned his wife to death; he claimed she fell after consuming alcohol and Valium. However, an autopsy concluded Kathleen died from multiple injuries, including blows to the back of her head with a blunt object. Michael spent years in prison before his conviction was overturned. In 2017, he pleaded guilty to the killing with a manslaughter charge and walked free with time served. The Staircase is a series created and written by Antonio Campos and Maggie Cohn, based on the 2004 true crime docuseries of the same name created by Jean-Xavier de Lestrade. Featuring episodes directed by indie filmmakers Antonio Campos (Buy It Now, Afterschool, Simon Killer, Christine, The Devil All the Time) and Leigh Janiak (Honeymoon, Netflix's Fear Street Trilogy). It's produced by Annapurna Television and Craig Shilowich. Executive produced by Antonio Campos, Maggie Cohn, and Harrison Ford. HBO will release the eight episode Max Original series The Staircase streaming on HBO Max starting May 5th, 2022 coming soon. First impression? Intrigued?