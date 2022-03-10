College Campus Hacker, Indie Sex Thriller 'Exploited' Official Trailer

"You sick, lonely webcam freak!" Gravitas Ventures has revealed an official trailer for an indie thriller titled Exploited, from filmmaker Jon Abrahams. This is being dumped on VOD this week, and this trailer will paint a pretty clear picture as to why. A college freshman becomes obsessed with the previous owner of his school issued laptop. His quest becomes complicated when he falls in love with his roommate, who's already taken. The mysterious disappearance of the webcam model ends up with their lives being manipulated and blackmailed. The film "tells a provocative story set on a college campus against the backdrop of a voyeuristic hacker. Real world fears such as personal privacy and camming are explored in this psychological thriller." The film stars Sierra McCormick, Makenzie Vega, Leah Pipes, Will Peltz, Spencer List, Jordan Ver Hoeve, Colin Bates, and Hannah Rose May. It doesn't look like there's much to see here - skip it.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jon Abrahams' Exploited:

As Brian checks into his dorm room, he discovers a thumb drive which includes files of a webcam model interacting with clients. But the last session ends in what may be a murder. He becomes obsessed with unraveling the story, but his quest becomes complicated when he falls in love with his roommate, who is already taken. The mysterious disappearance of the webcam model takes on a dangerous voyeuristic role when the love triangle finds their lives being manipulated and blackmailed. Exploited is directed by the American actor / filmmaker Jon Abrahams, director of the films All at Once and Clover previously. The screenplay is written by Carl Moellenberg and Anthony Del Negro. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Gravitas releases Abrahams' Exploited direct-to-VOD on March 11th, 2022.