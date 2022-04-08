Columbus, Ohio Podcaster Indie Film 'Poser' Trailer Starring Sylvie Mix

"I see these artists on stage and they have something that I don't" Oscilloscope Labs has revealed an official US trailer for Poser, an indie film about a podcaster discovering herself and losing herself in a local music scene. This first premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival last year, and it also stopped by the Hamburg & Thessaloniki Film Festivals. As Lennon Gates fuels her desire for entree into a podcast featuring live music and conversations with the artists she so fervently admires, Lennon finds inspiration for her own musical ambitions… and a growing sense of misdirected identity. The stylish film is set around the underground music scene in Columbus, Ohio and follows Lennon as she is lead "down a path of dark obsession." Sylvie Mix stars as Lennon, along with a small cast: Bobbi Kitten, Rachel Keefe, and Jeff Grennell. They're also hosting a "Poserfest" concert in Columbus, OH a week after it opens. This film actually looks pretty rad.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Noah Dixon & Ori Segev's Poser, direct from YouTube:

Wallflower Lennon yearns for access to the inner sanctum of the underground music scene in Columbus, Ohio. When she creates a podcast to interview local artists she adores, Lennon discovers her own musical ambitions, develops a fast friendship with striking, confident performer Bobbi Kitten, and in the process creates an identity not wholly her own. Soon, Lennon's aspirations, with some constructive coaxing from Bobbi to find her voice, lead her down a path of dark obsession. Poser is co-directed by up-and-coming filmmakers Noah Dixon & Ori Segev (a cinematographer), both making their feature directorial debut after one other short previously. The screenplay is written by Noah Dixon. It's produced by Drew Johnson, Joshua Nowak, Brett Reiter, and Juli Sasaki. This initially premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival last year. Oscilloscope Labs will debut Poser in select US theaters starting June 3rd, 2022. Visit the film's site.