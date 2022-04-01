Coming-of-Age Stoner Comedy Throwback 'Northwood Pie' Trailer

"We talked about nothing – it was the best conversation I've ever had…" There's a fun little indie, stoner comedy throwback out now called Northwood Pie, marking the feature directorial debut of flmmaker Jay Salahi. It's out to watch now but this is the first time we've seen the trailer. Community college burn out in the making, Crispin, lands his first job at the local, rundown Northwood Pizza. And through his experiences with friends, coworkers, and a kindling relationship, Crispin learns to embrace his higher ambitions. Salahi explains how they made this: "it's a little coming of age stoner rom-com in a pizza place. Northwood Pie was made on the weekends with friends for just $12,000 and was inspired by Clerks, El Mariachi, Slacker, etc. I wanted to share it as another example for all filmmakers out there that they can and should just go out and make something! … No film school needed." Starring Todd Knaak, Annika Foster, and Sean Lamping. This looks pretty damn good! I really miss these kind of simple, smart indie films they used to make often.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jay Salahi's Northwood Pie, direct from YouTube:

A Community college burnout in the making Crispin, spends the majority of his time stuck on repeat with a longtime group of childhood friends. But his newfound desire to move out of his suburban hometown prompts him to land a job at the local, rundown Northwood Pizza. There he meets a group of employees as attached to their jobs as his friends are to their city; including Sierra, a girl whose musings lie deeper than most. Through his experiences with his friends, coworkers, and a kindling relationship, Crispin learns to embrace his higher ambitions. Northwood Pie is directed by indie filmmaker Jay Salahi, now making his feature directorial debut after one other short film previously. The screenplay is written by and the film is produced by Todd Knaak and Jay Salahi. This originally premiered at the 2019 Pasadena Film Festival a few years ago and played at a few other small festivals. Salahi's Northwood Pie film is already available to watch now on Prime Video + digital online. For more info on how to watch, visit the film's official site. Interested?