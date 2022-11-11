Compelling First Trailer for Indie Film 'Plea' Directed by Brian McQuery

"Do you think I did it?" "Doesn't she deserve justice?" An early trailer has debuted for an indie drama titled Plea, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Brian McQuery. It hasn't premiered at any film festivals yet, but has been submitted to many. McQuery is a friend of the site who has worked with us on preparing interviews many times over the years. Plea is his first feature after making numerous shorts. After 20 years in prison, a wrongfully convicted man is released from prison for rape and murder. The victim's husband has become a recluse, obsessed with a true crime documentary about the case, and tries to contact law enforcement to reopen the investigation. Then the prosecutor is kidnapped in a desperate attempt to convince her to find the real killer. The film stars Steve Mize, Anne Marie Howard, Eddie Kehler, and Heather Langenkamp, with Marty Ryan and Reggie Watkins. This looks like it gets intense once Tom decides to take matters into his own hands. Another sad story about justice and how it's not so easy to get.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Brian McQuery's Plea, direct from YouTube:

After 20 years in prison, a wrongfully convicted man is released from prison for rape and murder. He reconnects with his now adult daughter and tries to rebuild his life. The victim's husband has become a recluse, obsessed with a true crime documentary about the case, and tries to contact law enforcement to reopen the investigation and find the real killer, but they consider it case closed. Then the prosecutor is kidnapped in a desperate attempt to convince her to find the real killer. Plea is both written and directed by filmmaker Brian McQuery, making his feature directorial debut after a number of other short films previously. It's produced by Donna McQuery, Brian McQuery, and Ralf Weinfurtner; co-produced by Eddie Kehler. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere yet, but it's expected to show at some soon. Stay tuned for more updates on the release. Visit the film's official FB page. First impression? Interested?